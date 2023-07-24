Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Italy’s Mounting Attack on Lesbian Parents

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protest by the Italian LGBT organization Rainbow Families at the Court of Padua, Padua, Italy, June 23, 2023. © 2023 Simone Piccirilli/LiveMedia/Shutterstock In January, Italy’s right-wing government ordered state agencies to cease registration of children born to same-sex couples. Now they’ve taken it a step further: a state prosecutor in northern Italy has ordered the cancellation and re-issuance of 33 birth certificates of lesbian couples’ children, endangering access to medical care and education.   Non-gestational mothers are receiving letters informing them that…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Great Leap Backwards of media in China
~ How burgers and chips for lunch can worsen your asthma that afternoon
~ Employers will resist, but the changes for casual workers are about accepting reality
~ What to expect when you're expecting: How will your sex life change during pregnancy and postpartum?
~ Building houses in factories for the Commonwealth Games was meant to help the housing crisis. What now?
~ Could the law of the sea be used to protect small island states from climate change?
~ 'What would I say to the face of a student?' Why some teachers are giving feedback via video
~ Bees have appeared on coins for millennia, hinting at an age-old link between sweetness and value
~ Life in plastic, it's fantastic? How Barbie reimagines a childhood icon through a feminist lens
~ Political staffers can make or break election promises – they deserve better management
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter