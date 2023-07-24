Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kamnotra emerges as the latest media platform in a ‘news-starved’ Cambodia

By Mong Palatino
A new website was launched by the Cambodian Center for Independent Media (CCIM) amid the forced closure of independent media outlets and the dismantling of civic spaces in Cambodia.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ As contentious judicial 'reform' becomes law in Israel, Netanyahu cements his political legacy
~ Visiting the Trinity Site featured in 'Oppenheimer' is a sobering reminder of the horror of nuclear weapons
~ You’ve lost someone you love: 4 signs you may need to seek grief counselling
~ Nigeria's food insecurity: declaring a state of emergency isn't a real solution - here's what is
~ When mafia threatens democracy: research shows ordinary people are less honest in countries hit by organised crime
~ Rent control on its own won't solve the housing crisis
~ The climate crisis leaves students feeling helpless – what universities can do to empower them
~ Three COVID-era lessons to help support employee wellbeing in times of crisis
~ Seven things to read and watch on the 70th anniversary of the movement that sparked the Cuban revolution
~ Ketone drinks: why we're testing the effects of this supplement used by elite athletes on older adults
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter