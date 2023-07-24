Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

When mafia threatens democracy: research shows ordinary people are less honest in countries hit by organised crime

By Giovanni A. Travaglino, Professor of Social Psychology and Criminology, Royal Holloway University of London
Alberto Mirisola, Associate Professor of Social Psychology, University of Palermo
Pascal Burgmer, Lecturer in Psychology, University of Southampton
Organised crime casts a long shadow, driving violence and an illicit economy. But our research has uncovered some more subtle dimensions to its influence, too. We’ve found that organised crime can undermine the civic honesty of ordinary, law abiding people.

Civic honesty means adhering to shared moral norms that characterise actions such as tax evasion, bribery or welfare fraud as unacceptable.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
