Human Rights Observatory

The climate crisis leaves students feeling helpless – what universities can do to empower them

By Clare Cunningham, Associate Professor in English Language and Linguistics, York St John University
Catherine Heinemeyer, Senior Research Associate in Ecological Justice and Lecturer in Drama, York St John University
Jude Parks, Senior Lecturer in Geography, York St John University
Universities have the resources to help combat the climate crisis. What’s more, they have a responsibility to their students – who want to take action, but may lack the support they need to do so.

One way universities can do this is to help students use their skills to contribute to university- and community-wide projects. This can create real change, as well as teaching students how to take collaborative action.

In 2019, we started a research…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
