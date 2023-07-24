Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Three COVID-era lessons to help support employee wellbeing in times of crisis

By Luke Fletcher, Associate Professor in Human Resource Management, University of Bath
Nishat Babu, Lecturer in Work & Organisation, Loughborough University
From the cost of living crisis to climate change, research shows how companies can better support employee wellbeing during difficult times.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ As contentious judicial 'reform' becomes law in Israel, Netanyahu cements his political legacy
~ Visiting the Trinity Site featured in 'Oppenheimer' is a sobering reminder of the horror of nuclear weapons
~ Kamnotra emerges as the latest media platform in a ‘news-starved’ Cambodia
~ You’ve lost someone you love: 4 signs you may need to seek grief counselling
~ Nigeria's food insecurity: declaring a state of emergency isn't a real solution - here's what is
~ When mafia threatens democracy: research shows ordinary people are less honest in countries hit by organised crime
~ Rent control on its own won't solve the housing crisis
~ The climate crisis leaves students feeling helpless – what universities can do to empower them
~ Seven things to read and watch on the 70th anniversary of the movement that sparked the Cuban revolution
~ Ketone drinks: why we're testing the effects of this supplement used by elite athletes on older adults
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter