Decades of public messages about recycling in the US have crowded out more sustainable ways to manage waste
By Michaela Barnett, Founder, KnoxFill, University of Virginia
Leidy Klotz, Associate Professor of Engineering and Co-Director, Convergent Behavioral Science Initiative, University of Virginia
Patrick I. Hancock, Postdoctoral fellow, University of Virginia
Shahzeen Attari, Associate Professor of Public and Environmental Affairs, Indiana University
You’ve just finished a cup of coffee at your favorite cafe. Now you’re facing a trash bin, a recycling bin and a compost bin. What’s the most planet-friendly thing to do with your cup?
Many of us would opt for the recycling bin – but that’s often the wrong choice. In order to hold liquids, most paper coffee cups are made with a thin plastic lining, which makes separating these materials and recycling them difficult.
In fact, the most sustainable option isn’t available at the trash bin. It…
© The Conversation
- Monday, July 24, 2023