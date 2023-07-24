Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How citizens could help government with emergency decisions in the next pandemic

By Jamie Webb, PhD Candidate, Centre for Technomoral Futures, The University of Edinburgh
The UK’s COVID inquiry is putting pandemic policymaking under the microscope. One of the key questions is who should make decisions in an emergency, and how.

In a government committee hearing before the inquiry began, Dominic Cummings, former chief adviser to Boris Johnson, suggested a “kind of dictator” should be in charge in such times of crisis, relying on the guidance of a small group of scientific and mathematical experts.
The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
