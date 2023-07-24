Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Greed is amoral': how Wall Street supermen cashed in on pandemic misery and chaos

By Carl Rhodes, Professor of Organization Studies, University of Technology Sydney
A new book exposes how the ‘chaos kings’ of high finance play with other people’s lives as if they were meaningless pieces in a parlour game for the wealthy elite.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ DR Congo: Deadly Militia Raid on Ituri’s Displaced
~ Mali: New Atrocities by Malian Army, Apparent Wagner Fighters
~ Ethiopia: Oromo Opposition Figures Held Despite Court Orders
~ Tunisia: Human rights at risk two years after President Saied’s power grab
~ Cambodian strongman Hun Sen wins another 'landslide' election. Will succession to his son be just as smooth?
~ I think my child has anxiety. What are the treatment options?
~ Keen to get off gas in your home, but struggling to make the switch? Research shows you're not alone
~ The future of money is digital – but NZ needs a careful framework to prevent the pitfalls of cryptocurrency
~ I can't imagine anybody would come out of On The Beach and not hold their loved ones just that little bit closer
~ Tunisia: Human rights at risk two years after President Saied’s power grab
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter