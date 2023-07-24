Keen to get off gas in your home, but struggling to make the switch? Research shows you're not alone
By Sangeetha Chandrashekeran, Senior Research Fellow, Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence for Children and Families over the Life Course, The University of Melbourne
Julia de Bruyn, Associate Investigator, ARC Centre of Excellence for Children and Families over the Life Course, The University of Melbourne
Victoria has a plan for the state to electrify, but how do we make the transition fair and equitable for everyone? New research suggests a way forward.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, July 23, 2023