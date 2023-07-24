The future of money is digital – but NZ needs a careful framework to prevent the pitfalls of cryptocurrency
By Abhishek Mukherjee, Lecturer in Accounting and Finance., University of Waikato
Paresha Sinha, Associate Professor, University of Waikato
Paul David Richard Griffiths, Professor of Finance; (Banking, Fintech, Corporate Governance, Intangible Assets), EM Normandie
New Zealand’s central bank is taking a long, hard look at cryptocurrencies and the role they will play in future business. Here’s what businesses had to say about our digital future.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, July 23, 2023