Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: Human rights at risk two years after President Saied’s power grab

By Amnesty International
In the second year since Tunisian President Kais Saied’s power grab, Tunisian authorities have taken further steps towards repression by jailing dozens of political opponents and state critics, violated the independence of the judiciary, dismantled institutional human rights safeguards, and incited discrimination against migrants, Amnesty International said today.  “Decree by decree, blow by blow, President […] The post Tunisia: Human rights at risk two years after President Saied’s power grab appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
