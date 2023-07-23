ChatGPT and Threads reflect the challenges of fast tech adoption
By Omar H. Fares, Lecturer in the Ted Rogers School of Retail Management, Toronto Metropolitan University
Seung Hwan (Mark) Lee, Professor and Associate Dean of Engagement & Inclusion, Ted Rogers School of Management, Toronto Metropolitan University
The recent declines of Threads and ChatGPT attest to the reality that rapid and widespread acceptance doesn’t necessarily lead to long-term success.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, July 23, 2023