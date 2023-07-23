Tolerance.ca
School-approved Cheetos? Why we must protect school food from corporate interests

By Sara F.L. Kirk, Professor of Health Promotion; Scientific Director of the Healthy Populations Institute, Dalhousie University
Amberley T. Ruetz, Post-Doctoral Research Fellow, Department of Community Health and Epidemiology, College of Medicine, University of Saskatchewan
Rachel Prowse, Assistant Professor, Nutrition and Dietetics, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Steve Machat, PhD Candidate, Interdisciplinary Studies, Dalhousie University
An effective national school food program can help build the foundations for a healthy population. That’s why Ottawa must limit the influence of the food industry on a national school food program.The Conversation


