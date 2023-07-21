Researchers find evidence of a 2,000-year-old curry, the oldest ever found in Southeast Asia
By Weiwei Wang, PhD Candidate, Australian National University
Hsiao-chun Hung, Senior Research Fellow, School of Culture, History & Language, Australian National University
It’s hard to imagine a world without spice today. Fast global trade has allowed the import and export of all manner of delicious ingredients that help bring Indian, Chinese, Vietnamese, Malaysian, Sri Lankan (and so many more) cuisines to our dinner tables.
Now, new research shows the trading of spices for culinary use goes way back – some 2,000 years, to be precise.
In a paper published today in Science Advances, we and our colleagues detail our findings of what seems to be evidence of Southeast…
- Friday, July 21, 2023