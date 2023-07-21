Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indian Government Finally Responds to Violence in Manipur

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A demonstration against sexual violence targeting women and ongoing ethnic violence in India's northeastern state of Manipur, in Imphal, July 21, 2023. © 2023 AFP via Getty Images For more than two months, India’s Manipur state has been wracked by ethnic violence between Kuki tribal groups and the majority Meitei community. More than 100 lives have been lost and tens of thousands displaced. But it was only after a video emerged this week from May 4 showing a Meitei mob stripping and parading two Kuki women that India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) decided to…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The UK is still not prepared for extreme temperatures – here's what it should do
~ Horizon Europe: how the UK's delay in rejoining EU funding scheme is damaging scientific research
~ Children forcibly separated from mothers at Syria’s Al Hol, warns top rights expert
~ Human Rights Education – The Foundation for The Vision
~ Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its influence
~ I watched Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer in Ukraine: his Greek tragedy is our reality
~ WHO expert cancer group states that the sweetener aspartame is a possible carcinogen, but evidence is limited – 6 questions answered
~ In Kyiv, signs of the ongoing war are evident – but daily life continues uninterrupted as well
~ 6 ways AI can make political campaigns more deceptive than ever
~ Bluey teaches children and parents alike about how play supports creativity – and other life lessons
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter