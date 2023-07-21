Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

6 ways AI can make political campaigns more deceptive than ever

By David E. Clementson, Assistant Professor, Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication, University of Georgia
Politicians and their campaigns use a lot of methods, including manipulation and deception, to persuade you to vote for them and give them money. AI promises to make those attempts more effective.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its influence
~ I watched Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer in Ukraine: his Greek tragedy is our reality
~ WHO expert cancer group states that the sweetener aspartame is a possible carcinogen, but evidence is limited – 6 questions answered
~ In Kyiv, signs of the ongoing war are evident – but daily life continues uninterrupted as well
~ Bluey teaches children and parents alike about how play supports creativity – and other life lessons
~ How after-school clubs became a new battleground in the Satanic Temple's push to preserve separation of church and state
~ Gliding, not searching: Here's how to reset your view of ChatGPT to steer it to better results
~ Is it really hotter now than any time in 100,000 years?
~ Rip currents are dangerous for swimmers but also ecologically important – here's how scientists are working to understand these 'rivers of the sea'
~ Vegan diet has just 30% of the environmental impact of a high-meat diet, major study finds
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter