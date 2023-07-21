Tolerance.ca
Bluey teaches children and parents alike about how play supports creativity – and other life lessons

By Molly Scott, Research Scientist in Playful Learning, Temple University
Aria Gastón-Panthaki, Research Coordinator for Children's Development, Harvard University
Douglas Piper, Ph.D. Student in Psychology, Georgetown University
Adults and kids love Bluey. This Australian animated show – hugely popular in the U.S. as well – focuses on a family of blue heeler dogs living in Brisbane. The seven-minute episodes feature 6-year-old Bluey; her 4-year-old sister, Bingo; her mom, Chilli; and her dad, Bandit. They depict the beauty of childhood and portray the realities of being a parent in our current age.

