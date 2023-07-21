Rip currents are dangerous for swimmers but also ecologically important – here's how scientists are working to understand these 'rivers of the sea'
By Emma Shie Nuss, PhD Student in Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Washington
Audrey Casper, Data Analyst, NOAA Hazard Forecasting, University of Washington
Christine M. Baker, Postdoctoral research scholar, North Carolina State University
Melissa Moulton, Research Scientist/Engineer, Applied Physics Laboratory, University of Washington
Walter Torres, Postdoctoral Scholar, Applied Physics Laboratory, University of Washington
Rip currents are a leading cause of near-shore drownings, but there are effective ways to survive one. And these phenomena also play important ecological roles that are an emerging research area.
- Friday, July 21, 2023