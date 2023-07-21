Vegan diet has just 30% of the environmental impact of a high-meat diet, major study finds
By Michael Clark, Postdoctoral Researcher, Oxford Martin Programme on the Future of Food, University of Oxford
Keren Papier, Senior Nutritional Epidemiologist, University of Oxford
We know that meat has a substantial impact on the planet, and that plant-based diets are more environmentally sustainable. But exactly how much impact does the food we eat have on environmental outcomes and what difference would following a vegan diet make compared to consuming a high meat, or even low meat diet?
We studied 55,000 people’s dietary data and linked what they ate or drank to five key measures: greenhouse gas emissions, land use, water use, water pollution and biodiversity loss. Our results are now published in Nature…
