Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘I'm just Ken’ – a brief history of Barbie’s boyfriend, from all-American boy to movie star

By Hui-Ying Kerr, Associate Lecturer, Fashion Communication and Promotion, Nottingham Trent University
As the supporting player to Barbie’s star, Ken unwittingly becomes the locus of little girls’ expectations of and frustrations with masculinity.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Virginia Woolf's copy of her first novel was found in a University of Sydney library. What do her newly digitised notes reveal?
~ Why does the FA give the Lionesses less social media support than England's men? It needs to up its game for the Women’s World Cup
~ Byelection losses are terrible for the Conservatives – but there are glimmers of hope
~ Thailand: Bogus Charges Keep Candidate from Top Post
~ Victoria's Labor Party plunges in a Morgan poll after Commonwealth Games axed
~ Cheap shots aside, Chalmers has work to do to improve his new 'wellbeing' framework
~ Zimbabwean migrants: South Africa's anti-immigrant sentiments are hindering policy reform
~ Cambodia: Election takes place under cloud of human rights crisis
~ Rome’s Anti-Migration Summit Exposes Europe’s Growing Disregard for Rights
~ Good news for 'weekend warriors': people who do much of their exercise on a couple of days still get heart benefits
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter