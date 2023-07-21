Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Bogus Charges Keep Candidate from Top Post

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of the Move Forward Party and top winner in May's general election, raises his hand as he leaves Parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, July 19, 2023. © 2023 Sakchai Lalit/AP Photo (New York) – The Thai Constitutional Court’s decision to suspend from parliament the leading candidate for prime minister on politically motivated charges is a serious blow to democracy in Thailand, Human Rights Watch said today. The reformist Move Forward Party, led by Pita Limjaroenrat, 42, had secured 151 parliamentary seats, the most votes of any party in the May…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
