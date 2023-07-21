Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Rome’s Anti-Migration Summit Exposes Europe’s Growing Disregard for Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte, left, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Tunisian President Kais Saied, centre, right and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, right, at the presidential palace in Carthage, Tunisia, July 16, 2023.  © 2023 Tunisian Presidency/AP Images The controversial “Team Europe” deal with Tunisia’s autocratic leader, Kais Saied, set a new low in the European Union’s efforts to curb migrants’ arrivals at any cost. But Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wants to dig deeper. The far-right leader has invited authoritarian…


© Human Rights Watch -
