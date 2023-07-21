Good news for 'weekend warriors': people who do much of their exercise on a couple of days still get heart benefits
By Emmanuel Stamatakis, Professor of Physical Activity, Lifestyle, and Population Health, University of Sydney
Matthew Ahmadi, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, University of Sydney
Raaj Kishore Biswas, Research Fellow & Biostatistician, University of Sydney
Too busy to exercise during the week? The good news is that getting moving on the weekend appears to be similarly good for your heart health.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, July 20, 2023