Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Good news for 'weekend warriors': people who do much of their exercise on a couple of days still get heart benefits

By Emmanuel Stamatakis, Professor of Physical Activity, Lifestyle, and Population Health, University of Sydney
Matthew Ahmadi, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, University of Sydney
Raaj Kishore Biswas, Research Fellow & Biostatistician, University of Sydney
Too busy to exercise during the week? The good news is that getting moving on the weekend appears to be similarly good for your heart health.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cambodia: Election takes place under cloud of human rights crisis
~ The Football Ferns’ historic win in the World Cup opener scores another goal for all women’s sport in New Zealand
~ My 3-point plan to untangle the public service from consultants such as PwC
~ Early elections in Spain: The socialists' risky bet against the rising power of the right
~ In Greta Gerwig’s Barbie Land, the matriarchy can be just as bad as the patriarchy
~ Temperature records shattered across the world as tourists flock to experience the heat
~ What the end of Nike's sponsorship means for Hockey Canada
~ Today's Measuring What Matters statement is just a first step – now we have to turn goals into action
~ Winners of 2023 UN Human Rights Prize Announced
~ US: Texas Officials Put Migrants in Danger
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter