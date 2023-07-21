Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Election takes place under cloud of human rights crisis

By Amnesty International
The human rights situation in Cambodia has severely deteriorated since the last national election in 2018, Amnesty International’s interim Deputy Regional Director for Research Montse Ferrer said today, ahead of Sunday polls expected to be dominated by the ruling Cambodian People’s Party after the sole viable opposition group was blocked from participating.  “Authorities in Cambodia […] The post Cambodia: Election takes place under cloud of human rights crisis  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Good news for 'weekend warriors': people who do much of their exercise on a couple of days still get heart benefits
~ The Football Ferns’ historic win in the World Cup opener scores another goal for all women’s sport in New Zealand
~ My 3-point plan to untangle the public service from consultants such as PwC
~ Early elections in Spain: The socialists' risky bet against the rising power of the right
~ In Greta Gerwig’s Barbie Land, the matriarchy can be just as bad as the patriarchy
~ Temperature records shattered across the world as tourists flock to experience the heat
~ What the end of Nike's sponsorship means for Hockey Canada
~ Today's Measuring What Matters statement is just a first step – now we have to turn goals into action
~ Winners of 2023 UN Human Rights Prize Announced
~ US: Texas Officials Put Migrants in Danger
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter