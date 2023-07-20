Tolerance.ca
US: Texas Officials Put Migrants in Danger

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Guardsmen watch as migrants try to cross the Rio Grande from Mexico into the US near Eagle Pass, Texas, July 11, 2023. © 2023 AP Photo/Eric Gay (Austin, July 20, 2023)—Reports that migrants and asylum seekers, including children, have been pushed back by Texas officials, stranded in sweltering heat, and wounded by razor wire installed under Operation Lone Star should be investigated and all federal support to the operation ended, Human Rights Watch said today. An email from a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper medic describes events between June 30 and July 1,…


© Human Rights Watch -
