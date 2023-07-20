Wildfire evacuations: How our diverse experiences can strengthen disaster response
By Maureen G. Reed, Distinguished Professor and UNESCO Chair in Biocultural Diversity, Sustainability, Reconciliation and Renewal, University of Saskatchewan
Amber J. Fletcher, Professor, Sociology & Social Studies, University of Regina
Heidi Walker, Research Associate, Natural Resources, University of Manitoba
To effectively address climate hazards like wildfire, we must consider the diverse experiences of people, account for longstanding institutions and create processes that empower local people.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, July 20, 2023