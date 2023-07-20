When Greenland was green: Ancient soil from beneath a mile of ice offers warnings for the future
By Paul Bierman, Fellow of the Gund Institute for Environment, Professor of Natural Resources and Environmental Science, University of Vermont
Tammy Rittenour, Professor of Geosciences and Director of Luminescence Lab, Utah State University
About 400,000 years ago, large parts of Greenland were ice-free. Scrubby tundra basked in the Sun’s rays on the island’s northwest highlands. Evidence suggests that a forest of spruce trees, buzzing with insects, covered the southern part of Greenland. Global sea level was much higher then, between 20 and 40 feet above today’s levels. Around the world, land that today is home to hundreds of millions of people was under water.
- Thursday, July 20, 2023