Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

When Greenland was green: Ancient soil from beneath a mile of ice offers warnings for the future

By Paul Bierman, Fellow of the Gund Institute for Environment, Professor of Natural Resources and Environmental Science, University of Vermont
Tammy Rittenour, Professor of Geosciences and Director of Luminescence Lab, Utah State University
About 400,000 years ago, large parts of Greenland were ice-free. Scrubby tundra basked in the Sun’s rays on the island’s northwest highlands. Evidence suggests that a forest of spruce trees, buzzing with insects, covered the southern part of Greenland. Global sea level was much higher then, between 20 and 40 feet above today’s levels. Around the world, land that today is home to hundreds of millions of people was under water.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ There are civilian casualties on both sides of the front lines in the war in Ukraine
~ Wildfire evacuations: How our diverse experiences can strengthen disaster response
~ Mental illness in fathers may increase the risk of preterm birth – new research
~ Curious Kids: what does a nuclear bomb actually do?
~ Extreme Hollywood body transformations have become standard preparations for film actors – but we need to consider the consequences
~ Manipulative, distrustful, self-serving: how to deal with a Machiavellian boss
~ Life in maars: why it's worth protecting a spectacular fossil site NZ almost lost to commercial mining interests
~ Mining the seabed for clean-tech minerals could destroy ecosystems. Will it get the green light?
~ Friday essay: Australia may ban WeChat – but for many Chinese Australians, it's their 'lifeline'
~ China is playing the long game in the Pacific. Here's why its efforts are beginning to pay off
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter