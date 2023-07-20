Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Friday essay: Australia may ban WeChat – but for many Chinese Australians, it's their 'lifeline'

By Wanning Sun, Professor of Media and Cultural Studies, University of Technology Sydney
Chinese Australians use WeChat for everything from paying bills and attending funerals, to helping community members in need. Banning the ‘super sticky’ app would do more harm than good.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ There are civilian casualties on both sides of the front lines in the war in Ukraine
~ Wildfire evacuations: How our diverse experiences can strengthen disaster response
~ When Greenland was green: Ancient soil from beneath a mile of ice offers warnings for the future
~ Mental illness in fathers may increase the risk of preterm birth – new research
~ Curious Kids: what does a nuclear bomb actually do?
~ Extreme Hollywood body transformations have become standard preparations for film actors – but we need to consider the consequences
~ Manipulative, distrustful, self-serving: how to deal with a Machiavellian boss
~ Life in maars: why it's worth protecting a spectacular fossil site NZ almost lost to commercial mining interests
~ Mining the seabed for clean-tech minerals could destroy ecosystems. Will it get the green light?
~ China is playing the long game in the Pacific. Here's why its efforts are beginning to pay off
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter