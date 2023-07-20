Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Many Australians will need to study at both TAFE and uni: how do we get the two systems working together?

By Gwilym Croucher, Associate Professor, Melbourne Centre for the Study of Higher Education, The University of Melbourne
The Universities Accord review is wants universities and vocational education and training providers to collaborate more. It talks of a ‘seamless’ transitions for students.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ There are civilian casualties on both sides of the front lines in the war in Ukraine
~ Wildfire evacuations: How our diverse experiences can strengthen disaster response
~ When Greenland was green: Ancient soil from beneath a mile of ice offers warnings for the future
~ Mental illness in fathers may increase the risk of preterm birth – new research
~ Curious Kids: what does a nuclear bomb actually do?
~ Extreme Hollywood body transformations have become standard preparations for film actors – but we need to consider the consequences
~ Manipulative, distrustful, self-serving: how to deal with a Machiavellian boss
~ Life in maars: why it's worth protecting a spectacular fossil site NZ almost lost to commercial mining interests
~ Mining the seabed for clean-tech minerals could destroy ecosystems. Will it get the green light?
~ Friday essay: Australia may ban WeChat – but for many Chinese Australians, it's their 'lifeline'
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter