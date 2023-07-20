African Union: climate action offers organisation unique chance for revival
By Kenneth Nsah, Expert in Comparative Literature and Environmental Humanities, Université de Lille
Eric Tevoedjre, Lecturer International Relations, African Politics, Regional Integration in Africa, and International Economics, Institut catholique de Lille (ICL)
The emergence of a pan-African voice in the fight against global warming, a global issue, could enable the African Union to regain ground on the international stage.
