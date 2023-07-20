Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to make homes cooler without cranking up the air conditioning

By Jesus Lizana, Marie-Curie Research Fellow, Department of Engineering Science, University of Oxford
Nicole Miranda, Senior Researcher and College Lecturer in Engineering, University of Oxford
Radhika Khosla, Associate Professor, Smith School of Enterprise and Environment, University of Oxford
Temperatures around the world are soaring. Both California’s Death Valley and China’s Xinjiang region have seen temperatures climb above the 50℃ mark. A blistering heatwave is also sweeping across the Mediterranean, causing temperatures in parts of Italy, Spain, France and Greece to exceed 40℃.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
