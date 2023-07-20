Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Campaign for the right to a healthy environment, including Amnesty International, wins prestigious human rights prize

By Amnesty International
Responding to the announcement that a global civil society and Indigenous peoples’ coalition, which includes Amnesty International, has won the prestigious United Nations Human Rights Prize for successfully campaigning to have everyone’s right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment universally recognized by the United Nations, Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s Secretary General, said: “Amnesty International […] The post Campaign for the right to a healthy environment, including Amnesty International, wins prestigious human rights prize appeared first on Amnesty International.…


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Netflix is gaining subscribers again – but here’s how it can succeed once people stop signing up
~ Surviving heat waves in Africa – three essential reads
~ Corruption in South Africa: whistleblower protection law is being reformed - but it may not go far enough
~ Migrant deaths at sea: the real blame lies with policies created by European states
~ Thirty years after Jurassic Park hit movie screens, its impact on science and culture remains as strong as ever — podcast
~ African Union: climate action offers organisation unique chance for revival
~ How to make homes cooler without cranking up the air conditioning
~ Oppenheimer: six other depictions of the 'father of the atom bomb' on the page, stage and screen
~ Hyper-femininity can be subversive and empowering – just ask Barbie
~ Rwanda plan is in legal limbo, but history shows such migration deals are unlikely to disappear
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter