Human Rights Observatory

Ugandan Court Orders Compensation to Torture Victim

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ugandan soldiers patrol in Magere, Uganda, January 14, 2021.  © 2021 Sally Hayden / SOPA Images/Sipa via AP Images On June 30, Uganda’s High Court ordered Frank “Kaka” Bagyenda, the former director of the Internal Security Organization (ISO), the country’s domestic intelligence services, and 14 ex-security personnel to compensate Musa Nsereko 175 million Ugandan shillings (about US$47,000) for torturing and illegally detaining him for over a year without charge. The court also awarded Nsereko an additional 100 million Ugandan shillings (about $27,256) for violations…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
