Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nike Should Help Cambodian Workers Hurt by Factory Closure

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Garment workers make clothes at a factory in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, December 17, 2021. © 2021 Wu Changwei/Xinhua via Getty Images More than a thousand Cambodian workers have spent the last three years trying to get their full severance pay after their apparel factory closed. Nike, the global sports giant whose goods were being produced, says the factory was an unauthorized supplier.   Today, over 50 organizations, including Human Rights Watch, have petitioned Nike to resolve the prolonged struggle of 1,280 workers from Cambodia’s Violet Apparel factory, operated by the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Netflix is gaining subscribers again – but here’s how it can succeed once people stop signing up
~ Surviving heat waves in Africa – three essential reads
~ Corruption in South Africa: whistleblower protection law is being reformed - but it may not go far enough
~ Migrant deaths at sea: the real blame lies with policies created by European states
~ Thirty years after Jurassic Park hit movie screens, its impact on science and culture remains as strong as ever — podcast
~ African Union: climate action offers organisation unique chance for revival
~ How to make homes cooler without cranking up the air conditioning
~ Oppenheimer: six other depictions of the 'father of the atom bomb' on the page, stage and screen
~ Hyper-femininity can be subversive and empowering – just ask Barbie
~ Rwanda plan is in legal limbo, but history shows such migration deals are unlikely to disappear
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter