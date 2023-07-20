Tolerance.ca
Discriminatory Bill Harms Trans Women in Hungary

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Pride parade in Budapest, Hungary, July 15, 2023. © 2023 Marton Monus/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images In another blow to lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) rights in Hungary, on July 13, the Hungarian government proposed a bill that excludes transgender women from a women-only pension scheme. The bill is expected to go to parliament in September. The proposed bill comes on the heels of a court ruling on behalf of a transgender woman, obliging the local authority to recognize the plaintiff as a woman, making her eligible for the women-only pension benefit.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
