Judicial activism has had vastly different impacts in Brazil and the United States
By Gerson Scheidweiler, Post-Doctoral Research Fellow in Equity Studies and member of the Dahdaleh Institute for Global Health Research, York University, Canada
Tyler Valiquette, PhD Candidate, Human Geography, UCL
Judicial activism can be a double-edged sword. While it swiftly penalized Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro for election misinformation that stoked violence, it’s resulted in anti-choice laws in the U.S.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, July 19, 2023