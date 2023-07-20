Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Curriculum changes must tackle the lifelong consequences of NZ’s alarming literacy and numeracy declines

By Gail Pacheco, Professor of Economics, Director of the NZ Work Research Institute, Auckland University of Technology
Lisa Meehan, Associate Director (Economics & Research), NZ Work Research Institute, Auckland University of Technology
Thomas Schober, Senior Research Fellow, NZ Work Research Institute, Auckland University of Technology
The effect of NZ’s abysmal literacy and numeracy rates can be seen in employment, health and justice outcomes. Education policy must address improving in these basic skills.The Conversation


