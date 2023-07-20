Tolerance.ca
Politics with Michelle Grattan: Battle of the Voice – Greens senator Dorinda Cox & Liberal senator Kerrynne Liddle

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The Voice to Parliament reached another milestone this week, with the official essays for the Yes and No cases published online by the Australian Electoral Commission. These will be sent to all Australian electors in the lead up to the vote, which will be in the last quarter of the year

In recent weeks, polls have suggested the “yes” vote is on the slide, and has an uphill battle if it is to be successful.

In this podcast, we talk with two Indigenous senators, The Greens’ Dorinda Cox, and Liberal Kerrynne Liddle. Cox is campaigning for the Voice, while Liddle does not…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
