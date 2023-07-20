Tolerance.ca
Medical Research Future Fund has $20 billion to spend. Here’s how we prioritise who gets what

By Adrian Barnett, Professor of Statistics, Queensland University of Technology
Philip Clarke, Professor of Health Economics, University of Oxford
The Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF) is a A$20 billion fund to support Australian health and medical research. It was set up in 2015 to deliver practical benefits from medical research and innovation to as many Australians as possible.

Unlike the other research funding agencies, such the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC), most of the MRFF funding is priority-driven. It seeks to fund research in particular areas or topics rather than using open calls when researchers propose…The Conversation


