Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Texas Laws Threaten Houston Area Voting Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People attend a rally held by the Southern Poverty Law Center near the U.S. Capitol on October 4, 2022 for fair voting maps and voter representation. © Bryan Olin Dozier/NurPhoto via AP (Austin, Texas) – Texas laws rewriting election rules in Harris County, which includes Houston, create unnecessary barriers for voters and improperly single out the state’s largest Black population, Human Rights Watch said today. Governor Greg Abbott signed two measures into law in June 2023, as the state legislative session ended. One, Senate Bill 1750, eliminates Harris County’s nonpartisan…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Deconstructing the politics behind the mistreatment of migrants from Africa in Tunisia
~ Medical Research Future Fund has $20 billion to spend. Here’s how we prioritise who gets what
~ Fish are poured into Jamaica's Rio Cobre after pollution incidents, but is this the end of the matter?
~ Deconstructing the politics behind mistreatment of migrants from Africa in Tunisia
~ How Ronald Reagan led the 1960 actors' strike – and then became an anti-union president
~ Curriculum changes must tackle the lifelong consequences of NZ’s alarming literacy and numeracy declines
~ Explainer: why was the winner of Thailand's election blocked from becoming prime minister?
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Battle of the Voice – Greens senator Dorinda Cox & Liberal senator Kerrynne Liddle
~ Do women soccer players have more concussions? This world cup and beyond, here's how to keep our players safe
~ Will the Matildas and Football Ferns have a home ground advantage?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter