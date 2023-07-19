Tolerance.ca
Do women soccer players have more concussions? This world cup and beyond, here's how to keep our players safe

By Shreya Mcleod, Course Coordinator & Lecturer, Physiotherapy, Australian Catholic University
Kerry Peek, Senior Lecturer in Physiotherapy, University of Sydney
Many concussions in soccer occur when two players compete to head the ball. But extra technique training, modifying how we play the game, and more ‘red cards’ help cut the risk.The Conversation


