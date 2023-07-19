Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Armenia and Azerbaijan: A blockade that never ended and a peace deal hanging by a thread

By Arzu Geybullayeva
Since mid June, no supplies are being allowed past Azerbaijani checkpoint. Azerbaijan has also blocked International Red Cross vehicles from entering the region citing "contraband" prevention measures.


More
~ Rastafarians gathering for the 131st birthday of Emperor Haile Selassie are still grappling with his reported death in 1975
~ Ghassan Hage is one of Australia's most significant intellectuals. He's still on a quest for a multicultural society that hopes and cares
~ Ancient DNA reveals the earliest evidence of the last massive human migration to Western Europe
~ A mysterious interstellar radio signal has been blinking on and off every 22 minutes for over 30 years
~ Yes, Oppenheimer isn't opening in Japan this week – but the country has a long history of cinema about the war
~ The cost of living is biting. Here’s how to spend less on meat and dairy
~ The Northern Territory does not have a crocodile problem – and 'salties' do not need culling
~ Why the 2024 US presidential election will likely be a choice between Biden and Trump again
~ Healing through witnessing: Documenting the stories of Yazidi refugees in Canada
~ FIFA Women’s World Cup: Professional women athletes are still fighting for equitable sponsorship
