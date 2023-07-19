Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The cost of living is biting. Here’s how to spend less on meat and dairy

By Clare Collins, Laureate Professor in Nutrition and Dietetics, University of Newcastle
Food prices are rising and around half of Australians are trying to cut back on their grocery bill. So how can you save on the cost of meat and dairy products without skimping on nutrients?The Conversation


