Human Rights Observatory

Extreme Heat Is a Pregnancy Health and Reproductive Justice Problem

By Human Rights Watch
Pregnant woman holding her belly.  © Catherine McQueen/Getty Images As many countries around the world are facing threats from deadly extreme heat, public health officials should ensure pregnant people are considered among those most at risk. Journalists and others investigating public health responses to the heat waves should also monitor that pregnancy health is considered. Many studies have shown that exposure to high temperatures, including in early stages of pregnancy, are associated with premature birth and stillbirth. A smaller but growing number of studies have…


© Human Rights Watch
