Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As heat records fall, how hot is too hot for the human body?

By W. Larry Kenney, Professor of Physiology, Kinesiology and Human Performance, Penn State
Daniel Vecellio, Geographer-climatologist and Postdoctoral Fellow, Penn State
Rachel Cottle, Ph.D. Candidate in Exercise Physiology, Penn State
S. Tony Wolf, Postdoctoral Researcher in Kinesiology, Penn State
The biggest risks aren’t always the biggest numbers on the thermometer – humidity gets dangerous faster than many people realize.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
