Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Meta's Threads platform might not be revolutionary, but it poses a challenge to Twitter

By Jordan Richard Schoenherr, Assistant Professor, Psychology, Concordia University
In the marketplace of ideas, for an app or product to be considered successful, it must be widely adopted for it to represent an innovation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ France and Germany clash in race for energy transition
~ How chefs became rock stars
~ As heat records fall, how hot is too hot for the human body?
~ How classic psychology warped our view of human nature as cruel and selfish - but new research is more hopeful
~ Brain injuries may affect women worse than men – introduction of concussion spotters to Women's World Cup could prove vital
~ Judicial activism has had vastly different impacts on Jair Bolsonaro and Donald Trump
~ Unitaid: Close to a million deaths by 2035 if TB prevention is not acted on
~ South Africa: Amnesty International joins Putin arrest warrant case as an amicus curiae
~ UK’s Invite to Saudi Crown Prince Risks Rubber-Stamping Repression
~ Harassment, Threats Prompt Cancellation of LGBT Conference in Indonesia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter