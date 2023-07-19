Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Harassment, Threats Prompt Cancellation of LGBT Conference in Indonesia

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters hold up signs prior to passage of a new Indonesian criminal code that will ban sex outside marriage, cohabitation between unmarried couples, insulting the president, and expressing views counter to the national ideology, outside parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 5, 2022. © 2022 REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan Advocates have canceled a regional gathering of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) activists in Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta, in response to harassment and death threats from Muslim conservatives. The ASEAN SOGIE Caucus, a regional organization…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
