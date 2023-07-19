Tolerance.ca
Kenya's politicians continue to use ethnicity to divide and rule – 60 years after independence

By Westen K Shilaho, Senior Research Fellow, Institute for PanAfrican Thought and Conversation (IPATC), University of Johannesburg
Since independence in 1963, Kenya’s politicians have fed and manipulated ethnicity to win elections.

With some 40-odd ethnic groups, Kenya is a country of ethnic minorities – it has no single dominant community. During elections, political parties and candidates do raise policy issues, but ethnicity, or tribalism as it’s popularly called in Kenya, is the default vote-hunting strategy.

With few deviations, voting is akin to an ethnic census.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
