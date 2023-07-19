Tolerance.ca
Drawing in the sand at the beach? Our ancestors did the same 140,000 years ago

By Charles Helm, Research Associate, African Centre for Coastal Palaeoscience, Nelson Mandela University
Andrew Carr, Senior Lecturer, University of Leicester
The urge to draw images in sand, or create sand sculptures, seems to be irresistible, as a walk on many a modern beach or dune surface will show. Sand is a vast canvas – and may have been used as one for far longer than people realise.

When people think of ancient palaeoart, cave paintings (pictographs), rock engravings (petroglyphs), images on trees (dendroglyphs) or arrangements of rocks in patterns (geoglyphs) might come to mind. Until recently it was only possible to speculate that the oldest art might have been in sand.

We are, respectively, a vertebrate ichnologist…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
