A hundred years of logging threatens the Innu link to their land
By Louis De Grandpré, Chercheur en écologie forestière, Conseil des Innus de Pessamit et professeur associé, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
David Gervais, Biologiste Forestier, Conseil des Innus de Pessamit
Éric Kanapé, Biologiste, Conseil des Innus de Pessamit
Marie-Hélène Rousseau, Ingénieure forestière, Conseil des Innus de Pessamit
A realistic look at forest management on the Nitassinan of Pessamit, based on data from the Québec government’s forest inventories.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, July 19, 2023