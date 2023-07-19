Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A hundred years of logging threatens the Innu link to their land

By Louis De Grandpré, Chercheur en écologie forestière, Conseil des Innus de Pessamit et professeur associé, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
David Gervais, Biologiste Forestier, Conseil des Innus de Pessamit
Éric Kanapé, Biologiste, Conseil des Innus de Pessamit
Marie-Hélène Rousseau, Ingénieure forestière, Conseil des Innus de Pessamit
A realistic look at forest management on the Nitassinan of Pessamit, based on data from the Québec government’s forest inventories.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The wacky race: The road to the Egyptian Presidential elections in 2024
~ Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie is a 'feminist bimbo' classic – and no, that's not an oxymoron
~ Kenya's politicians continue to use ethnicity to divide and rule – 60 years after independence
~ eNaira: Nigeria's digital currency has had a slow start - what's holding it back
~ Drawing in the sand at the beach? Our ancestors did the same 140,000 years ago
~ Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – a modern spy film that knows the value of old tech
~ Asymptomatic COVID-19 is linked to a gene variant that boosts immune memory after exposure to prior seasonal cold viruses
~ COVID: a gene mutation could help explain why some people don't get symptoms – new research
~ How the UK's new immigration law will put more people at risk of modern slavery
~ Illegal migration bill to become law: what you need to know
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter